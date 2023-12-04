Sofia Airport Introduces Smart Drinking Water Fountains

Travelers departing from Sofia Airport now have access to convenient and eco-friendly drinking water, thanks to the installation of three new "smart fountains" in the pre-departure areas of Terminals 1 and 2.

These modern fountains, equipped with sensor-controlled jets, allow passengers to easily fill their bottles or glasses and directly consume water, mirroring the initiatives of major cities worldwide to promote free access to water resources and curb plastic waste.

The initiative, a collaboration between Sofia Airport and Veolia's Sofia Water, aims to offer passengers a sustainable and accessible hydration solution while contributing to environmental conservation.

