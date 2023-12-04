Weak Earthquake Felt in Burgas with Epicenter in Turkey

Society » INCIDENTS | December 4, 2023, Monday // 12:16
A weak earthquake was felt in Burgas around 9:40 a.m. today. At the moment, the services do not report an earthquake registered in Bulgaria.

A reference to the registers of the National Institute of Geophysics, Geodesy and Geography at the Bulgarian Academy of Science shows that a strong earthquake was registered in the region of the Turkish city of Bursa, which is located about 490 kilometers from Burgas.

The quake had a magnitude of 5.1 on the Richter scale at a depth of eight kilometers. Minutes later, a second, weaker earthquake was reported in the area.

Another earthquake rocked Romania less than 12 hours ago. Five minutes after midnight today, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 on the Richter scale was registered 155 km northwest of Bucharest, 396 km from the city of Sofia.

