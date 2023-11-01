India's Minister of State Engages in Key Diplomatic Meetings during Bulgaria Visit

Mrs. Meenakashi Lekhi, Hon’ble Minister of State of External Affairs and Culture, Republic of India is on official visit to Republic of Bulgaria from 30th November, 2023 to 1st December, 2023.

During her visit, the Minister of State of India will call on the Vice-President of the Republic of Bulgaria Mrs. Iliana Iotova and will have bilateral meetings with the Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Mrs. Mariya Gabriel. She will also be meeting the Minister of Culture Mr. Krastyu Krastev and Minister of Tourism Mrs. Zaritsa Dinkova of Bulgaria.

Beside bilateral engagements, the minster will also be attending with the Rector of Sofia University St. Kliment Ohridski Prof. Georgi Valchev a cultural programme hosted at the Sofia University on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of Indian Studies.

At the beginning of her visit, Mrs. Lekhi paid floral tributes at Gandhi Statue at South Park, Sofia.