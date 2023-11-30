NHIF Deputy Governor Election Sparks Controversy in Parliament Amid Allegations

In a closely contested decision, Momchil Mavrov has secured the position of deputy governor at the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF), having been nominated by the GERB-SDS party. The mandate for this role extends until November 30, 2028, following a vote of 103 MPs in favor and 83 against.

The inclusion of Mavrov's candidacy as an extraordinary item on the agenda triggered an intense three-hour debate in Parliament. The opposing party, "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), vehemently opposed the nomination, citing suspicions of his alleged involvement in lobbying for healthcare sector companies.

However, Mavrov firmly refutes these allegations, asserting that he has not been under investigation nor questioned in any corruption or lobbying case.

The contentious election and the ensuing debates reflect the polarized opinions within Parliament regarding the suitability of the candidate for such a critical role in the NHIF.