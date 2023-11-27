Hamas Wants to Extend the Truce for At Least 2 Days, Netanyahu Wants More Hostages Released

The Palestinian terrorist group "Hamas" wants to extend the truce with Israel by 2 to 4 days, reported AFP.

For this purpose, it can release another 20 to 40 hostages in addition to the 50 already agreed upon, the agency said, citing a source close to the group.

The current ceasefire has been in effect since Friday morning and is due to end early Tuesday. But earlier Israeli authorities made it clear that they were willing to extend it by 1 day for every 10 hostages that Hamas released.

Earlier, Hamas released another 17 hostages, including 14 Israelis. A 4-year-old American girl, Abigail Mor Edan, was also released and is now in Israel.

Turkey and Iran insist on a ceasefire.

Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi discussed in a telephone conversation the importance of Muslim countries taking a common stand against "Israel's brutality in the Palestinian territories."

"Israel's illegal attacks on Gaza, humanitarian aid efforts for the Palestinians and possible measures to achieve a permanent ceasefire in the region were discussed during the telephone conversation," the Turkish presidency said in a statement, Reuters reported.

Netanyahu: There will be a truce against 10 hostages a day.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would welcome an extension of the truce with Hamas if it allowed 10 more Israeli hostages to be released each day.

Netanyahu said this after a telephone conversation with US President Joe Biden. However, the Israeli prime minister has said that Israel will resume its operation in Gaza in full force as soon as the temporary truce with Hamas expires.