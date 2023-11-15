For Orthodox Christians, Christmas fasting begins today. In church tradition, it is in honor of the upcoming great holiday dedicated to the birth of the Savior of the world - Jesus Christ.

There are days of abstinence not only from food of animal origin, but also from evil deeds and thoughts.

The fasts will continue until December 24 inclusive. The basis of fasting is the fight against sin by abstaining from food and evil thoughts. For an Orthodox person, fasting is a set of good deeds, sincere prayer, abstinence from everything, including food. Corporal fasting without spiritual fasting does not contribute to the salvation of the soul. True fasting is associated with prayer, repentance, abstinence from passions and vices, eradication of bad deeds, forgiveness of offenses.

According to the Church Statute, blissful food is prohibited during fasting - meat and dairy products; only on some fasting days, fish is allowed, and on days of strict fasting, no hot food and no food prepared with vegetable fat is allowed.

Fish is traditionally allowed on November 21 - Presentation of Mary, and on December 6 - Saint Nicholas Day.