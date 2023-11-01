Police Shoot Knife-Wielding Teen in Cologne, While Paris Confronts 'Allah Akbar' Incident

In separate incidents that unfolded across European cities, police have had to intervene in potentially dangerous situations involving individuals exhibiting threatening behavior. In Cologne, Germany, a 16-year-old youth brandishing a knife was shot by police, while in Paris, a woman who had previously made death threats and expressed support for terrorism was seriously injured after shouting "Allah Akbar."

The incident in Cologne took place on Tuesday evening, as witnesses reported that the teenager was threatening multiple people with a knife, according to DPA. Several concerned citizens dialed 911 to report the situation, prompting a swift response from law enforcement.

Following the confrontation, the 16-year-old was transported to a hospital with a gunshot wound shortly after 8 pm local time. Official sources have indicated that the youth is now under intensive medical care, with his injuries not considered life-threatening.

A formal investigation into the use of firearms by the police officers involved has been initiated, with the case transferred to the nearby city of Bonn. Details about the number of shots fired and the specific location of the teenager's injuries are yet to be disclosed, although a blood test showed no evidence of alcohol or drug use.

In Paris, French police were confronted with a potentially explosive situation on a train traveling to the capital. The woman in question had previously made death threats and voiced support for terrorism, according to the Associated Press.

Two police officers ultimately fired a total of eight shots, causing serious injuries to the woman. She was subsequently rushed to the hospital for emergency medical attention.

The nature of the threats attributed to the woman is under investigation, and authorities are actively collecting testimony to piece together the details of the incident.

A separate inquiry has also been initiated to examine the circumstances surrounding the police shooting. Paris police responded after passengers on the train reported the woman's threats. Government spokesman Olivier Veran revealed that the woman had made comments of "more of an Islamist nature," raising alarm among passengers. During the incident, she reportedly used phrases such as "Y'all gonna get it," "Allah Akbar," and "Boom."

The woman was observed wearing an abaya, a long robe primarily associated with Muslim attire, as indicated by Paris prosecutors.

While no explosives were found during the search of the woman, the station where she was apprehended was temporarily evacuated. Her identity is being verified since she was not carrying any identification, and it is believed that she had a history of hospitalization for mental health issues.

The woman may face charges related to making death threats, supporting terrorism, and threatening police officers, as per the prosecutor's office.

These incidents follow heightened security measures in France since the killing of a high school teacher on October 13, which was attributed to an Islamist extremist.