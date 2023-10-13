Israel to the UN: 1.1 Million Palestinians have to Leave Northern Gaza Strip in the next 24 hours

The Israeli army has informed the United Nations that about 1,100,000 Palestinians are to leave the northern Gaza Strip in the next 24 hours and head for the southern areas of the enclave.

The Israeli military has called on residents of Gaza City to leave, as intense military operations are expected there in the coming days. It is recommended that they head to the southern part of the Gaza Strip, specifying that their return to the city can only take place after special permission.

The spokesman for the world organization, Stéphane Dujarric, warned that the movement of more than 1 million people cannot be carried out without devastating humanitarian consequences. He called for this order, if confirmed, to be revoked so that the tragedy does not turn into a catastrophic situation. There was an immediate reaction from Israel's ambassador to the UN, who described Dujarric's statement as "outrageous".

Israel is massing tanks along the borders of the Gaza Strip amid continued airstrikes and reports of a planned ground operation against Hamas.

At the same time, the Palestine Refugee Agency announced that international officials and the operations center had already been moved to the southern part of the Gaza Strip.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has issued an urgent appeal to raise 294 million dollars to respond to the urgent needs of the Palestinians.

25 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli shelling in the Jabalia refugee camp, local media reported. According to the Palestinian interior minister, the victims are twice as many. According to the latest figures, more than 1,500 Palestinians have died since the start of the conflict, and more than 1,600 have been injured.

Over 1,300 Israelis were killed in the Hamas attacks at the end of last week.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas condemned the violence and killing of civilians on both sides. The Egyptian president said the Palestinians must remain firm and maintain their presence on their land. Iran's foreign minister has warned that continued crimes against Palestinians will be met with a response from "the rest of the Axis".

Israel's parliament approved the formation of a wartime government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and leading opposition politician Benny Gantz. Observers say a broad coalition is needed to push through important military and political decisions in the coming days. Israeli authorities have called on Israelis around the world to be vigilant because of the Day of Rage declared by Hamas today.

In Paris, at a pro-Palestinian rally last night, police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse participants who blamed Israel for the deaths of civilians in the Gaza Strip. French President Emmanuel Macron called on Israel for a "firm" but "just" response after the terrorist attack by Hamas.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin arrived in Israel for talks with Prime Minister Netanyahu, members of Israel's new emergency government and military officials.

