Romania blocked Austria's participation in NATO meetings
According to publications in Austrian media, Romania is blocking Austria's participation in NATO meetings. Two Austrian army officers have been waiting in Brussels for weeks for NATO accreditation. Access has been delayed by Romania, which has asked for time to think, reports ORF public radio and television. It is believed to be a reaction to the Austrian government's veto of Romania and Bulgaria joining Schengen, the daily Salzburger Nachrichten and Ostfriesische Nachrichten reported.
The Romanian delegation to NATO did not wish to comment on the case to "Salzburger Nachrichten".
Austria's participation in NATO meetings was blocked by Turkey for several years after 2016 because of Austria's veto on Ankara's EU accession talks.
If Austria votes against Romania's accession to Schengen at one of the next two meetings of the EU's interior and justice ministers, Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu will challenge the decision at the Court of Justice of the European Union, the prime minister said, according to Romanian news agency Agerpres.
