COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 101 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 101, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

1,278 tests were carried out, which means that the proportion of positive results is 7.9 percent.

One patient with confirmed coronavirus infection died.

To date, 157 people with a diagnosis of COVID-19 are in hospitals, of which 13 are in intensive care units. There are 21 new arrivals in a medical facility.

130 people were cured in the last 24 hours, and the total since the beginning of the pandemic - 1,270,897.

There are currently 1,868 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 19 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,613,647 since the start of the immunization campaign.

A total of 38,454 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus from the confirmed 1,311,219 infected since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal