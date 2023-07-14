Day 506 of the Invasion of Ukraine: "Wagner" is already Training Military Personnel in Belarus

Day 506 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours:

"Wagner" is already training military personnel in Belarus

Fighters from the Russian private military company "Wagner" are training soldiers in Belarus, the Ministry of Defense in Minsk announced on Friday.

The agency released a video showing Wagner fighters training Belarusian soldiers at a military training ground near the town of Asipovichy, about 90 km southeast of the capital Minsk.

According to Russian media, a camp is being built in Asipovichy, which may have been intended for "Wagner". However, there was no confirmation of the information. A few days ago, the Belarusian Ministry of Defense announced that "Wagner" fighters had indeed arrived and that they would "share combat experience".

"Wagner fighters acted as instructors in a number of military disciplines," the Belarusian defense ministry said. Soldiers learn battlefield movement, tactical marksmanship, engineering training knowledge, tactical medicine, and more.

Lukashenko spoke to Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin before he called off the June 23-24 rebellion. Under the subsequently announced deal, Prigozhin had the opportunity to go to Belarus and the head of state announced that he had arrived there, but days later explained that Prigozhin was in Russia.

The Belarusian leader, meanwhile, admitted that "Wagner" would be very useful in transferring combat experience to his country's army.

Budanov: We already have the Ukrainian Mossad, our people are also in the cabinet opposite Putin's

The head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence at the Ministry of Defense in Kyiv (GUR MO), General Kirill Budanov, said that Ukraine also receives information from sources close to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In an interview with Reuters, he admitted that Ukraine lost the information war with Russia in 2014, but now Russia itself is in the role of the loser.

Ukrainian intelligence has drawn some conclusions after Prigozhin's rebellion in Russia to assess its enemy. Budanov recalls that it was his office that first warned of a real threat of a full-scale Russian invasion.

"We have our own sources. So to speak, even in (Putin's) neighboring offices. So we usually know what's going on," he said.

Separately, Reuters journalists note that GUR MO's principle of eliminating enemies resembles the work of the Israeli Mossad. Budanov does not deny such an analogy.

"If you're asking about Mossad's (Israeli Foreign Intelligence Service) famous approach to destroying the enemies of the state, we've done it and we'll continue to do it. We don't need to create anything that already exists," the intelligence chief replied.

The material states that there have already been many unsuccessful attempts against Budanov. In the last case, the bomber was blown up while trying to blow up a car.

He also commented on the Russians' attempt to attack the GUR MO headquarters in Kyiv.

"This was not their first attempt. But as you can see, we are here again in the main premises of this building. When you were outside, you could see people walking and working," added Budanov.

Putin: Accepting Ukraine into NATO will not strengthen its security

The eventual acceptance of Ukraine into NATO will not only not strengthen its security, but will also lead to additional tension in the international arena. This was stated by the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, in his first comment after the meeting of the Alliance in Vilnius, which ended earlier this week.

On state television, Vladimir Putin said Ukraine's bid to join NATO was one of the reasons for what he called a "special military operation." In addition, Putin assured that Western arms deliveries, including long-range missiles, do not significantly change the situation on the battlefield.

"The delivery of new weapons will only worsen the situation. It will worsen it for the Ukrainian side and inflame the conflict further."

The Russian president also commented on the security guarantees promised to Ukraine by the G-7.

"For us, there is nothing unusual in what was declared both in NATO and in the G-7. We are not against the discussion of such issues. But under one mandatory condition - guaranteeing the security of the Russian Federation."

On the occasion of the "grain deal" expiring on July 17, Putin admitted that Russia could leave it and return when the Russian conditions are met.

Russia has again attacked Zelensky's hometown with drones

Last night, Russia attacked the Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih with drones, one person was injured.

Damage was caused to buildings in the hometown of President Volodymyr Zelensky Kryvyi Rih. The Ukrainian Air Force announced that it had shot down 16 of a total of 17 Iranian-made Shahed drones in the southern and eastern parts of the country.

A warning has been issued about the threat of strikes in Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk and Kirovohrad Oblasts.

For the third night in a row, the capital Kyiv was also attacked, writes Reuters.

Ukraine received cluster munitions

Ukraine has received American cluster munitions, a senior Pentagon official said, quoted by Reuters. Banned in more than 120 countries but not the United States, Russia and Ukraine, cluster munitions, which are multiple small explosives packed into a bomb, rocket or artillery shell, will help Ukrainian armed forces liberate territory occupied by Russian forces, according to Washington.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said new Western arms deliveries to Ukraine "will only worsen the situation" and "inflame the conflict even more".

Against this backdrop, a deal to export Ukrainian grain through Black Sea ports is expected to expire later today if Moscow does not agree to an extension. Criticism from the Russian side is that due to Western sanctions, its export of fertilizers and food is hindered.

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, called on Russian President Vladimir Putin not to allow an end to the export of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea, because, in her words, "this will cause a shortage of grain on a global scale."

The deal was brokered by the UN and Turkey and signed between Kyiv and Moscow in July last year. Yesterday, Turkish President Recep Erdogan assured that negotiations to extend the agreement are continuing.

AFP writes that between July 2 and 13, only 7 ships left the Ukrainian ports of Odesa and Kramatorsk, while in October of last year, on average, they sailed the same amount left per day. The agency adds that most Ukrainian production goes to China, Spain and Turkey, but also to countries affected by crises, such as Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

The Swedish tanks "Stridsvagn 122" have arrived in Ukraine

Posts on social networks showed for the first time the powerful Swedish Stridsvagn 122 tanks, which are being prepared for use in Ukraine. The Mighty Monsters, as military experts and OSINT analysts call them, are a Swedish modification of the German Leopard 2, with much more powerful armor.

Since the beginning of the counter-offensive, which began in the first days of June, the Ukrainians brought Leopard 2 tanks into combat. Until this moment, not all modifications of the German machine have appeared on the battlefields of Ukraine, while the Swedish "Stridsvagn 122", considered by many for the best "kitten" of the breed was not present in the arsenal of Kyiv. The first records show that the tanks are already in the field. In fact, at least 7 Stridsvagn 122s are visible in the footage, possibly out of a total of 10 delivered to Kyiv.

The "Swedes" are another element of the support of the Western tank coalition formed for Ukraine by countries that have Leopard 2 in their arsenal, including Poland, which was among the hot initiators of its creation. In practice, the Swedish machine is a deep modification of the Leopard 2A5.

OSINT enthusiasts point to the special camouflage of the "Stridsvagn 122" specimens intended for the VSU. This is the Barracuda MCS (Mobile Camouflage System) camouflage network developed by SAAB, which provides lower reflectivity and less detection by electronic sensors. According to the manufacturer, the Barracuda MCS reduces the effectiveness of enemy thermal imagers or guided missiles, protecting Swedish machines such as "Stridsvagn 122" or CV90.

Sweden touts its modification of the popular German Leopard 2A5 tank as taking the best of the original, adding numerous improvements. First of all, "Stridsvagn 122" has much better protection thanks to the additional composite armor of the third generation. It protects the front of the hull and the dome, which visually looks a little more massive, thanks to the additional armor on the sides and roof.

The "Stridsvagn 122" also features a new fire control system and an EMES-15A2 primary sight that allows for two types of approach rather than just one as with the Leopard 2A5. In addition to these modifications, the "Stridsvagn 122" took from the German prototype a powerful 120 mm gun "Rheinmetall L44" and a 12-cylinder diesel engine generating 1500 horsepower.

Especially in terms of armor, OSINT experts say, the Stridsvagn 122 is superior to the Leopard 2A4 and Leopard 2A6 tanks that were transferred to Ukraine. It is inferior to the latest version of the A6 only in terms of the gun. It is "Stridsvagn 122", Leopard 2A6 and the British Challenger 2 that form a monstrous trio of foreign tanks in the armored forces of Ukraine, according to military experts.

Swedish-supplied Stridsvagn 122s (Leopard 2A5) in Ukrainian service, equipped with Barracuda MCS. pic.twitter.com/p6wkgezMYB — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) July 12, 2023

Biden from Helsinki: Putin has already lost the war with Ukraine

"There is no way that Putin will win the war in Ukraine, he has already lost it," US President Joe Biden said in Helsinki. "I don't believe the war will last for years," added the American president. In response to journalistic questions, Biden also spoke about the leader of PMC "Wagner" Yevgeny Prigozhin. "God knows what will happen to him, we don't even know where he is," said the president.

"Putin has already lost, he has a problem with what to do next," commented US President Joe Biden during a joint press conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto in Helsinki. "There's no way he's going to win the war in Ukraine, he's already lost that war," Joe Biden said when asked if Russia would continue the war to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO.

"I do not believe that the war will last for years for two reasons - first, I do not think that Russia will be able to keep the country at war for years - these are questions of resources and capabilities. Second, there will be circumstances in which finally president Putin will realize that it is not in Russia's interest, economic or otherwise, to continue this war. But I cannot predict how this will play out, I hope and expect that Ukraine will make progress in its defense, which will generate more negotiations," Biden said.

The US president does not expect Putin to use nuclear weapons. Journalists also touched on the issue of prisoner swaps with Russia and the release of journalist Evan Gershkovich and other imprisoned Americans, he said: “I take this very seriously, we are doing everything possible to release American citizens detained in Russia or elsewhere. This process continues even now". Speaking of Prigozhin, Biden gave him a piece of advice: “God knows what he will do, I don't even know where he is and what kind of relationships he has. If I were him, I would watch what I eat. No one knows what Prigozhin’s future holds in Russia”.

"Wall Street Journal": More than 10 senior officers are detained in Russia after the revolt

At least 13 high-ranking Russian military personnel have been detained for questioning after the rebellion of the founder of the private military company Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin and some have been released. A total of 15 people have been suspended or fired.

This was reported by the "Wall Street Journal", citing its sources. According to reports, the Federal Security Service began making arrests a few hours after Prigozhin started the revolt. The arrests were carried out to "cleanse the ranks".

The deputy commander of the Russian troops in Ukraine and commander of the Russian Aerospace Forces Sergey Surovikin is indeed among those detained, as reported by other Western publications, the interlocutors of the "Wall Street Journal" continue. He is also not in pre-trial detention, but is being held elsewhere in Moscow and has been repeatedly questioned about the rebellion.

Also detained, and subsequently released and removed, according to the newspaper, were Surovikin's deputy Andrey Yudin, along with the deputy head of military intelligence Vladimir Alekseev (the latter, like Surovikin, recorded a video statement calling for an end to the rebellion, and appeared in a video together with Prigozhin in Rostov-on-Don during "negotiations").

Former Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, formerly Russia's deputy defense minister and leader of the Mariupol assault, was also detained. After being discharged from his responsibilities in the war without explanation, he began working for "Wagner".

The newspaper points out that these events are taking place at a time of other signs of divisions in the army: an example is given of the high-ranking Russian commander in southern Ukraine, who, after being removed for criticizing the approach to the war, published an audio recording accusing the leadership.

This week, word came out of Russia that Surovikin was "taking a break" and was unavailable, after the New York Times reported that he was aware of the commotion, but it was not known to what extent he was involved.

According to one of the interlocutors of the "Wall Street Journal", Surovikin knew, but did not participate. They also explain that the general could be released as soon as Russian President Vladimir Putin decides how to respond to the fallout from the rebellion.

The founder of the "Russia Behind Bars" charitable foundation, Olga Romanova, announced at the beginning of July that a postcard sent by volunteers, addressed to Surovikin, was taken from the investigative detention center in Lefortovo. Journalist Alexey Venediktov's sources said Surovikin was on "official leave". At the same time, Venediktov notes, the general did not congratulate his wife and daughter on their birthdays in early July. At the same time, the general's daughter stated at the end of June that the reports about his detention did not correspond to reality.

An acquaintance of Surovikin's wife told the Wall Street Journal that, according to her, he did not return from work. The Kremlin and the Ministry of Defense have not commented to the publication.

Support for Putin worldwide has fallen to 11%

Approval of Russia and its leader has plummeted since the invasion of Ukraine and in some countries is at a record low, a new Pew Research Center survey shows.

An average of 82% of respondents in 24 countries have a negative opinion of Russia, while a similar share do not trust President Vladimir Putin to do the right thing when it comes to world affairs, including nine in ten or more in Poland, Sweden, Spain, Japan, South Korea, Australia, the Netherlands, Germany, France, the United Kingdom and the United States.

On average, only 11% express confidence in the Russian leader.

