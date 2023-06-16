Minister of Regional Development: All the Resources of the State are used to Overcome the Damage caused by the Floods in Bulgaria

"All the institutional resources of the state are harnessed to overcome the damage caused by the floods in Western Bulgaria".

This was said by the Minister of Regional Development Andrey Tsekov and assured that the ministry he leads is ready to help with urgent repairs in the affected settlements:

"Within the town of Berkovitsa, most of it is municipal infrastructure. After all, the Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA) supports the short road network. But we, under the conditions of an emergency situation, have expressed our readiness through the state company 'Avtomagistrali' to help with emergency repairs and measures within the settlements.

The maintenance of republican roads is put at risk." This became clear from the answers of the Minister of Regional Development Andrey Tsekov during the parliamentary control.

According to him, at the moment, the maintenance is carried out under contracts from 2022, which are subject to the activity of winter maintenance and restoration works in emergency situations, annexed with certain limits:

"At the moment we have a situation in which if contracts are not concluded by the end of the year, regardless of whether the state is currently masking ongoing repairs under emergency repairs, which is obvious, there will be no maintenance."

Minister Tsekov announced that he commissioned an audit of the legality of the assigned public procurement procedures. A working group of the inspectorates of RIA and the Ministry of Regional Development will check whether the internal rules have been followed. Checks expire next week.

Depending on the results, there are two options for action:

"If the audit shows that these procedures suffer from vices that allow the return of at least the evaluation phase of the technical proposals again, then we would have the possibility, possibly I say, to proceed with a new ranking and with the assignment of road maintenance under these procedures However, if the vices are so serious that they affect the legality of the entire procedure and require its termination, then we will really be faced with a difficult situation in which we will have to very quickly put some orders on the 'fast track', but as much as even if it is quick, there will be a real possibility that we will not be able to conclude these contracts by the end of the year," Minister Tsekov said.

At the moment, there is a resource to ensure road maintenance in the form of emergency restoration works within the next months, assured Minister Tsekov.

