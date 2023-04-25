Azerbaijan plans to Double Gas Supplies to Europe by 2027

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev (left) and the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev (right)

Azerbaijan plans to double natural gas supplies to Europe by 2027, said the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Sofia. He is a special guest at the signing ceremony of a memorandum on the Solidarity Ring initiative, which aims to increase the security of natural gas supplies to the European Union. The event is hosted by President Rumen Radev.

The signed document will promote cooperation between the operators of the gas transmission systems of Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and the state oil company of Azerbaijan.

The project, at the initiative of Bulgaria, envisages the transfer of additional quantities of Azeri blue fuel to Europe using the existing infrastructure of the gas transmission networks of the four European countries.

