Politics | April 12, 2023, Wednesday // 16:27
Bulgaria: Borissov insists that the Speaker of Parlimanet be from GERB and already Sees Several Options for a Cabinet

GERB leader and former Prime Minister, Boyko Borissov, made it clear that his party does not intend to back down from the proposal to have its representative head the National Assembly.

"There is a parliamentary practice according to which the first party gets the speaker of the parliament," commented Borissov on the sidelines of the National Assembly shortly after the session was adjourned for today. According to him, the rotating presidency proposed by "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" is not a suitable option for the Bulgarian parliament.

Despite the blocking of the MPs' work, Borissov demonstrated optimism that a regular government will be formed.

"Nothing is agreed until everything is agreed, and everyone says there must be a government", said Borissov.

Once again after the elections, he called for "patience, tolerance and dialogue" and reminded that the decision "must go through compromises". "If today's declarations are sincere, we have a great chance of making two options for a government," said the former prime minister, but did not specify what they were.

As a last resort, he launched the idea that the official cabinet should be proposed by one of the mandate-bearing groups and elected, in order to prolong the life of the National Assembly and enable the adoption of the priority laws outlined by the parties.

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

