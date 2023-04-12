Bulgarian Actress Maria Bakalova will Star in a New Spy Comedy with Sebastian Stan

Maria Bakalova will star in a new spy comedy with Sebastian Stan, reports "Deadline". The project is in the early stages of development and does not have a title, but it is known that the plot will revolve around a failed double agent.

The screenwriter will be Jenny Bicks, who became famous for the movie "The Greatest Showman". The director will most likely be Paul Feig, who is behind comedies such as "Bridesmaids", "Ghostbusters 3" and "Spy".

Sebastian Stan is known for his roles as Carter Baizen in Gossip Girl and T.J. Hammond in Political Animals. He has been nominated for an Emmy and a Golden Globe. He is also part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He appeared in Captain America: The First Avenger (2011), Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Captain America: Civil War (2016) and Black Panther (2018).

Maria Bakalova broke into Hollywood with her participation in Sacha Baron Cohen's Borat 2. The role also earned her an Oscar nomination in the supporting role category. Bakalova also starred in Fairyland, produced by Sofia Coppola. The Bulgarian actress also entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the role of the dog Cosmo in "Guardians of the Galaxy 3", which will hit theaters in early May.

/Deadline