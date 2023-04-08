Bulgaria: Slavi Trifonov refused to be an MP

The leader of "There Is Such a People" Slavi Trifonov has submitted an application refusing to be a representative in the 49th National Assembly, it became known at today's meeting of the Central Election Commission, reports BTA. Trifonov's application was accepted with 12 votes "for" and one "against". He led the party's lists in Stara Zagora and Blagoevgrad, where it won one term each, and screenwriter Alexander Valchev and Latin American dance coach Petya Dimitrova will enter parliament. A few days ago, Asen Baltov from the list of GERB-SDS also gave up his deputy seat in the 49th c.

"Again, the Central Electoral Commission decided not to declare already elected MPs as elected", Tsvetozar Tomov, who voted "against", said during the meeting. "I am categorically against this practice, which may lead to very serious distortions of the people's vote in the upcoming local elections. Since we made such decisions - the list announced by us deputies does not fully correspond to the will of the voter." he explained his reasons. The CEC also adopted a decision to announce the names of the people's representatives in the 49th National Assembly.

Trifonov was last a deputy in the 45th National Assembly, when his party took second place after the elections on April 4. Then he did not appear once in the parliament, but due to the extraordinary situation caused by COVID-19, he had the opportunity to participate online in the plenary sessions. Then, in the first early elections in July, the showman gave up the race for a seat in the National Assembly, explaining that his place is not there, but "to be responsible for the people who are there and what they do". In November 2021 and October 2022, Trifonov again did not participate in the parliamentary candidate battle, and in the last elections his party even remained outside the parliament.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Dnevnik