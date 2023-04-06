Bulgaria will Stop the Access of Russian Ships to its Ports

From April 8, access to Bulgarian sea and river ports to ships, certified in the Russian Maritime Ship Register, is prohibited. This is written on the website of the Executive Agency "Maritime Administration".

From 00:00 on April 8, 2023, access is prohibited for all vessels, regardless of flag, that are certified by the Russian registry.

The ban is being introduced under the European Council Regulation on restrictive measures in view of Russia's actions destabilizing the situation in Ukraine.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/ClubZ