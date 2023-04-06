Bulgaria will Stop the Access of Russian Ships to its Ports

Politics » DEFENSE | April 6, 2023, Thursday // 15:28
Bulgaria: Bulgaria will Stop the Access of Russian Ships to its Ports @Wikimedia Commons

From April 8, access to Bulgarian sea and river ports to ships, certified in the Russian Maritime Ship Register, is prohibited. This is written on the website of the Executive Agency "Maritime Administration".

From 00:00 on April 8, 2023, access is prohibited for all vessels, regardless of flag, that are certified by the Russian registry.

The ban is being introduced under the European Council Regulation on restrictive measures in view of Russia's actions destabilizing the situation in Ukraine.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/ClubZ

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: ships, Russian, Bulgarian
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria