From the Hospital in Blagoevgrad: A Baby admitted with Jaundice was discharged with a Broken Leg

A baby admitted with jaundice in the Bulgarian city of Blagoevgrad was returned to its family with a splint on one leg. Relatives of the infant, who is only 22 days old, reported the case.

In front of Nova TV, one of the grandmothers of the newborn explained that he had jaundice, which worsened, and after consultation with the personal physician, they took him to the hospital in Blagoevgrad.

He was admitted without the mother. It is breastfed at 22 days. Yesterday (April 5) around 12 o'clock, the other grandmother, his mother-in-law's mother, called the hospital to ask how the baby was doing. "They said 'you should get your identity cards and go to Sofia's Pirogov hospital, because Bobby is there, they put a splint on his leg'. We asked how it happened, they replied that they could not give us information. We went to see what the condition was, as we were traveling, they called that they were returning him with an ambulance to Blagoevgrad. I call 112, they send us the police, they took measures. We saw him being taken out of the ambulance with a broken leg," says one of the child's grandmothers.

According to the baby's mother, the hospital refused to accept her with him. They didn't let her see him. According to her, they probably "dropped or pulled" him in the hospital. "The child can't just break his leg," she said.

"When he was admitted to the hospital we were told that we could get updates on Bobby every day at 12 o'clock. We called and they said they would discharge him. I call on the same day, they say that Bobby is in Sofia with a broken leg. I ask why - they don't give me an explanation. They say 'don't pretend to be interesting, get your ID card and go to Pirogov to see what's going on with Bobby'. We go to get my identity card, they call me to wait to say if Bobby will be returned or if he will stay in Sofia. We waited for about 2 hours and they called that they were returning him to Blagoevgrad. We gave a healthy child and how did they give it back to us? A 20-day-old child with a splint," shares the baby's other grandmother. From the epicrisis, they found out that the leg was broken in two places.

Relatives want strict punishments for the guilty and threaten to sue the hospital. The medical facility responded that an internal investigation is currently underway to clarify the case.

/Nova