The Pack of Dogs that Killed a Woman in Bulgaria have been Put Down

After numerous unsuccessful reports about the pack of aggressive dogs in Dolna Oryahovitsa, they were euthanized. This happened only after they tore up and killed a woman.

The five dogs were euthanized "in order to examine whether there is tissue in their stomachs" from the victim Miroslava, announced the District Prosecutor's Office in Veliko Tarnovo.

The body of the 39-year-old paramedic was found on Thursday morning. She died from blood loss caused by multiple bites.

The animal keeper has been arrested. The charge against him is for not taking sufficient care of the animals. He could spend five years in prison.

His permanent detention was requested. The measure will be heard tomorrow in the district court in Gorna Oryahovitsa.

