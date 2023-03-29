Bulgaria: New Series of Bomb Threats in dozens of Schools in Sofia, Varna and Burgas

A new series of bomb threats have been made to schools in Sofia, Varna and Burgas.

Around 10:05 a.m. this morning, 35 schools in Sofia received the threatening email, which claims that an explosive device has been planted in the school. This was reported to BNT by the head of the regional police - Vanya Kastreva.

Among the schools that have received threats in Sofia is the Financial Business High School. Some of the educational institutions that received alerts today have not yet resumed the learning process after yesterday's series of threats.

More than 12 schools in Varna have received threatening emails today. The sender is the same, the text is the same. Classes have not been suspended.

In Burgas, reports of planted explosive devices were filed in two schools - the Russian High School and "Alexander Georgiev Kodjakafaliyata" Primary School.

The threatening signal at "Alexander Georgiev Kodjakafaliyata" Primary School was received around 8:30 a.m. The deputy director of the school has called for everyone to leave the building.

Much of the children's backpacks and personal belongings were left inside, and the building will remain sealed off by police until tomorrow.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Bulgarian National Television