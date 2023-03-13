Bulgarian Police Detained over 30 Migrants near Sofia

Crime | March 13, 2023, Monday // 11:45
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Police Detained over 30 Migrants near Sofia @BNT

More than 30 migrants were detained this morning near Sofia, reported the Ministry of the Interior.

They were loaded into a Bulgarian minibus, the driver of which is also Bulgarian.

The police operation took place around 8:00 a.m. this morning at the beginning of the "Struma" highway near "Lyulin" district.

The police took fingerprints from the detained migrants. The bus driver was detained and taken away in a patrol car.


Photos: Bulgarian National Television

/BNT

