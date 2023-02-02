Bulgaria’s President Dissolved the Caretaker Cabinet and Appoints a New One from Tomorrow – Only One Minister is New

Pursuant to Art. 99, para. 5 of the Constitution, President Rumen Radev signed a decree on the dissolution of the 48th National Assembly on February 3, 2023. The head of state has scheduled parliamentary elections for April 2, 2023, announced the press office of the head of state.

With another decree, the head of state appoints an interim government from February 3, 2023. There is only one change in it compared to the previous cabinet - the Minister of Culture will be Nayden Todorov, who replaces Velislav Minekov.

Composition of the caretaker government:

Galab Spasov Donev - Acting Prime Minister of the Republic of Bulgaria;

Atanas Angelov Pekanov – acting Deputy Prime Minister for European funds management;

Lazar Manolov Lazarov – acting deputy prime minister for social policies and acting minister of labor and social policy;

Hristo Vladimirov Alexiev - acting deputy prime minister for economic policies and acting minister of transport and communications;

Ivan Petev Demerdzhiev - Acting Deputy Prime Minister for Public Order and Security and Acting Minister of Internal Affairs;

Rositsa Atanasova Velkova-Zheleva – Acting Minister of Finance;

Dimitar Zhelyazkov Stoyanov – Acting Minister of Defense;

Asen Georgiev Medzhidiev – Acting Minister of Health;

Ivan Dimitrov Shishkov – Acting Minister of Regional Development and Public Works;

Sasho Georgiev Penov - Acting Minister of Education and Science;

Nikolay Milkov Milkov – Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs;

Krum Kostadinov Zarkov – for acting Minister of Justice;

Nayden Vladislavov Todorov – Acting Minister of Culture;

Rositsa Atanasova Karamfilova-Blagova – Acting Minister of Environment and Water;

Yavor Iliev Gechev – Acting Minister of Agriculture;

Nikola Rumenov Stoyanov – Acting Minister of Economy and Industry;

Rosen Ivanov Hristov – Acting Minister of Energy;

Alexander Georgiev Pulev – Acting Minister of Innovation and Growth;

Ilin Pavlinov Dimitrov – Acting Minister of Tourism;

Vesela Nikolaeva Lecheva – Acting Minister of Youth and Sports.

Georgi Georgiev Todorov – acting minister of e-government.

The powers of the caretaker government, appointed by decree of August 1, 2022, are terminated.

The president's press office also released the biography of the new minister of culture:

Nayden Todorov graduated with honors from the "Dobrin Petkov" music school in Plovdiv and continued his studies in orchestral conducting with professor Uros Lajowitz, choral conducting with professor Gunther Toering and opera conducting with professor Konrad Leitner at the University of Music and Performing Arts in Vienna.

In 1996, he was invited by the "Lenard Bernstein" Jerusalem Foundation to the Rubin Academy in Jerusalem, where he specialized under the conductor of the Israel Philharmonic, Mendy Rodan.

In 1997, he created the "Thracian Summer" festival in his hometown. A year later, he received his first permanent international engagement – in Haifa, Israel, with the Northern Israel Symphony Orchestra, where he was chosen from among more than 150 candidates to become the orchestra's permanent conductor.

In the following years, Nayden Todorov appeared on the stages of a number of the largest cultural centers in Europe, Asia, Africa and America.

In 2000, at only 26 years old, he was invited to be the Music Director of the Plovdiv Opera and Philharmonic, becoming the youngest conductor in Bulgaria in such a position.

In the period 2003-2005, he worked as artistic director of the Burgas Opera and Philharmonic Society. A few years later, he took this position in the "Danube Sounds" choir in Ruse.

In the period 2005-2017, Nayden Todorov was the director of the State Opera in Ruse.

In 2006, he made his debut with the Berlin Symphony Orchestra and only a year later he was invited to conduct the band's tour concerts in the largest cities in Japan.

In 2010, he made his debut at the Vienna State Opera, conducting performances of the ballet "The Nutcracker" by Tchaikovsky with the Vienna State Ballet.

In 2013, Nayden Todorov graduated as a manager in the field of culture at the New Bulgarian University, where in recent years he has been invited to give lectures.

Since 2017, he has been the director of the Sofia Philharmonic, with which he has performed on some of the most prestigious stages in Europe - the Bozar Hall - Brussels, the Musikferain - Vienna, the Berlin Philharmonic Hall. In his concerts with the Sofia Philharmonic, Nayden Todorov works with some of the world's most prominent singers and instrumentalists.

Nayden Todorov has worked with all Bulgarian state orchestras and opera houses, as well as with many foreign orchestras, including the Vienna Symphony Orchestra, the Bogotá-Columbia Philharmonic, the Romanian Radio and Television Orchestra, the Tokyo Philharmonic and many others. etc.

Since 2018, as part of the educational policy of the Sofia Philharmonic, Nayden Todorov has been the host of the classical music program of the Bulgarian National Television - "In Concert with BNT 2".

In 2021, he published his first book of short stories, Breath of Angels.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR, BGNES