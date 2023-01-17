Bulgaria: Flu Epidemic has been announced in the Lovech, Pazardzhik and Gabrovo regions

In connection with the increase in the incidence of acute respiratory diseases and influenza in the territory of the Lovech, Pazardzhik and Gabrovo regions, a flu epidemic has been declared, and temporary anti-epidemic measures are being introduced for the period from January 18 to 24.

There are six districts in Bulgaria in which an influenza epidemic has been declared at the moment: Lovech, Pazardzhik and Gabrovo (for the period 18-24 January), Stara Zagora (for the period 17-23 January), Shumen (for the period 13-18 January) and Burgas (for the period January 12-17).

Temporary anti-epidemic measures regarding the health system include: suspension of scheduled consultations of pregnant women and children, suspension of preventive examinations, mandatory immunizations and re-immunizations in outpatient care. Visits to medical institutions are also temporarily suspended. The conduct of a daily filter in children's facilities is being strengthened, and sick staff members are not allowed to work. Medical facilities should strictly comply with the requirements of Ordinance 3/08.05.2013 for the approval of a medical standard for the prevention and control of nosocomial infections, including strengthening access control for outsiders, wearing protective face masks, disinfection.

The educational process in the six districts is suspended for the corresponding period of the declared flu epidemic.

The Ministry of Health reminds that compliance with non-pharmaceutical anti-epidemic measures such as wearing a protective face mask, frequent hand hygiene and maintaining physical distance is recommended - effective both to protect against COVID-19 and other airborne infections such as influenza and acute respiratory infections.

/Ministry of Health