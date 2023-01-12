Flu Epidemic also in Shumen, Children will Not be in School until January 17

A flu epidemic has been declared in Shumen as of today, after this also happened in Burgas. Classes in Shumen are suspended from January 13 to 17, RHI director Dr. Pepa Kaloyanova announced for BTA. Temporary anti-epidemic measures are being introduced on the territory of the region.

For the period January 12-18, planned consultations of healthy pregnant women and children, preventive examinations and mandatory immunizations and reimmunizations, which are carried out by general practitioners, are suspended, as well as visits to medical facilities.

A daily filter is introduced in childcare facilities, children with symptoms are returned to their homes. Sick personnel of these establishments should not be allowed to work, where frequent ventilation of the premises will have to be carried out, as well as twice a day enhanced disinfection of surfaces, toys and others. The order also limits the holding of mass events.

The local general hospital reported an increase in patients with acute respiratory diseases. According to Dr. Yordanka Marinova, the trend has been since the end of December, when mainly children were sick, but now there are also hospitalized adults. "The low level of patients with COVID-19 makes it possible to activate the remaining viral infections," commented Dr. Marinova. She expects the peak of people infected with flu viruses in the city and the region to be towards the end of January.

Shumen is the second district in which an influenza epidemic was declared after Burgas. In the seaside city, students are on flu break from today until January 17th.

By the end of the week, an epidemic may be declared in one or two more districts, predicts the chief state health inspector, Prof. Angel Kunchev. He specified that the declaration of a flu epidemic does not always mean a flu vacation for the students.

“We monitor the age of distribution, we look at the demand for preparations at pharmacies, the calls to Emergency Services, the number of beds in hospitals, and those absent from kindergartens and schools. We follow a limit - with 30% of absent students, this is an indicator that it is better not to gather children in one place,” commented Prof. Kunchev.

According to him, the educational process cannot be carried out effectively in 25-30 percent of patients. Online education will not be effective with so many absentees, he added, but clarified that these decisions are made by the Ministry of Education.

Prof. Kunchev advised people with flu symptoms not to resort to antibiotics, unless their treating doctor decides to do so. Antiviral preparations are used for influenza, antibiotics are included if there is a proven bacterial infection, reminded the chief state health inspector.

