COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 128 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 128, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.
3,644 tests were done, which means that the proportion of positive results is 3.5 percent.
Five patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.
To date, there are 365 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 41 are in intensive care units. There are 41 new hospital admissions.
381 people were cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,251,817 since the beginning of the pandemic.
There are currently 3,860 active cases.
In the last 24 hours, 311 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,604,711 since the start of the vaccination campaign.
A total of 38,135 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus from the confirmed 1,293,812 infected since the beginning of the pandemic.
/BTA
