Bulgarian Health Inspector: The Peak of the Flu Epidemic is expected at the end of January and the first week of February

“We see flu epidemics every year, except for the last two, as covid measures covered all other respiratory illnesses. And among the viruses themselves, the competition is fierce, but that period is over. Now we await the return of the flu”. This was stated on BNT by the chief state health inspector Angel Kunchev.

"There were some reports that maybe the epidemic will be a little more intense, mainly from the Southern Hemisphere - Australia and New Zealand. The US reports a slightly earlier start of the flu epidemic in North America, but for the moment I don't see anything more dramatic, something different or a more severe course. It will probably be a normal epidemic," explained Professor Angel Kunchev - Chief State Health Inspector.

According to him, the first flu isolations have already appeared in Bulgaria, but in previous years there have been more cases. Now they are not so intense. Like all viruses, the flu spreads very easily. Acceleration of the process is expected. The end of January and the first week of February is expected to be the peak of the epidemic. Kunchev also said that even now we can get immunized against the flu.

“At least our expectations for the coronavirus are justified for now. 4-5 new strains of the Omicron variant have come out and they all follow the indicated path - they are transmitted very easily, but do not cause severe disease and high mortality. In fact, it is starting to resemble the normal respiratory viruses that we encounter every winter”, Kunchev explained.

Regarding the immunization against covid, Kunchev said that all the points that were built during the pandemic continue to work mainly in the regional health inspectorates, but also in the larger hospitals.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNT