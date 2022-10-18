Srbijagas: Serbia has enough Gas for the Winter

Dusan Bajatovic, director of the company "Srbijagas", said today that Serbia is supplied with gas for the whole winter thanks to fuel supplies from Russia, reported Pink TV.

“All gas storages are full to capacity. In Banatski Dvor we have 660 Serbian and 280 Russian million cubic meters and all of them are under our control. This has never happened before”, Bajatovic said in an interview with TV channel Pink, adding that "even if something bad happens in relations with Russia", it will only affect the payment system because "Russia will fulfill its obligations".

The director of "Srbijagas" emphasized that Serbia is currently the most protected country in Europe, as the volume of stored gas is 180 percent compared to the used capacities.

Earlier, Bajatovic said that Serbia does not expect gas problems, as it has secured all the necessary quantities of gas through supplies from Russia until the end of the upcoming heating season.

