Bulgaria: Police with more information on the Double Murder in Sofia

Two 35-year-old men have been detained for a serious crime in the capital following an investigation by forensic experts from the State Security Service, under the direct supervision of the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office.

The operative actions were launched after experts from Forensic Medicine found traces of violence on the bodies of an 85-year-old woman and her 60-year-old son, discovered after extinguishing a fire that broke out in their home in residential area “Banishora”.

The incident was reported on October 10, and the fire was extinguished thanks to the quick response of the firefighters.

In the course of the investigation, the forensic experts established that the two died after being attacked in their home, and that the fire was deliberately caused to cover the tracks.

Numerous operative-search and procedural-investigative actions were carried out, within which the perpetrators of the serious crime were identified.

The two were brought in as defendants and were ordered to be "detained in custody" for a period of up to 72 hours.

/BNT