Bulgaria: Increased Police Presence around Schools for the Start of the School Year Today

Society » EDUCATION | September 15, 2022, Thursday // 08:12
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Increased Police Presence around Schools for the Start of the School Year Today @Marica.bg

There will be an increased police presence around schools across the country today. The Ministry of Interior appealed to drivers, students and parents to follow the traffic rules around educational institutions.

Already in the early hours of today, there will be teams of the Ministry of Internal Affairs around schools throughout the country, they will monitor road safety in the area of ​​educational institutions.

Maria Boteva from "Road Police":

"A strong police presence on the territory of the whole country in all schools, to have a police presence around them, and here we appeal for compliance with the rules both by the drivers of vehicles and by the parents who will walk their children to school, and accordingly of the children who will go to school themselves."

Because of the first day of school, the Ministry of the Interior has decided something else.

"In addition to our police presence in patrol cars in school areas, there will be patrols on foot. In addition, in places where we will be in patrol cars to control and assist traffic, our cars will have their lights on."

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Education » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: police, students, schools, country
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria