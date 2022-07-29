Bulgaria’s Parliament Banned the Sale of Laughing Gas to Minors

The sale of laughing gas to minors is prohibited, including on the Internet.

The Parliament finally voted on the changes to the Health Act, which provide for a ban on the sale of nitrous oxide and fillers with it, including online, to persons under the age of 18, on the territory of kindergartens, schools, student dormitories, medical institutions, at sports events organized for children and students, at public events organized for children and students, as well as in closed public places. The use of laughing gas is also prohibited in these places.

Reports in Bulgaria and abroad are unequivocal - the use of this substance in large quantities leads to permanent damage to health, sometimes a risk to life, a risk of impaired reproductive abilities, disorders of brain functions

The bill also creates national programs to prevent the sale and use of nitrous oxide to children.

GERB MP Kostadin Angelov explained that in many European countries the problem has been resolved.

"Ireland has criminalized the sale of laughing gas. The Danish government in 2020, after a number of disturbing incidents, took a package of measures to limit the sale of nitrous oxide to minors. From June 2021, the sale of nitrous oxide to minors in France is prohibited depending on the packaging in all shops, public places and the Internet. And the merit of this bill, I have to say, goes to the Ombudsman of the Republic of Bulgaria, Mrs. Diana Kovacheva".

Parliament also introduced penalties and prohibitions. The fine for persons is from BGN 800 to BGN 1,500, and in the case of a repeat offense - up to BGN 3,000. When the violation is committed by a sole trader or legal entity, a property sanction of up to BGN 6,000 will be imposed, and in case of repeated violation - up to BGN 12,000.

/BNR