The Trips of Bulgarians grow by nearly 50% in June
The trips of Bulgarians in June grew by 48.4% to 680.6 thousand compared to the same month of the previous year, according to the data of the National Statistical Institute.
Unsurprisingly, the most trips are to Greece - 176.7 thousand, Turkey - 160.7 thousand, and also to Serbia - 60 thousand, Romania - 54 thousand, Germany - 33.7 thousand, and Italy - 28.8 thousand. To North Macedonia - 23.1 thousand, Spain - 22.5 thousand, Austria - 19.7 thousand, United Kingdom - 14.1 thousand
During the month, visits by foreigners also grew - by 52.4% to 1.131 million. Transit crossings through the country accounted for 34.9% (394.6 thousand) of all visits by foreigners in Bulgaria.
Of the total number of foreigners who visited Bulgaria in June 2022, the share of citizens from the European Union was 52.3% and reached 591.8 thousand. Compared to the same month of the previous year, the number of visits by citizens from all observed countries increased.
The visits of citizens from the "Other European countries" group are 413.9 thousand, or 36.6% of all visits to Bulgaria. The largest number of visits were registered from Turkey - 163.9 thousand, or 39.6% of the visits in this group.
In June 2022, the share of visits with other purposes prevails - 46.4%, followed by visits for the purpose of rest and excursion - 42.4%, and with a business purpose - 11.2%.
The most visits to Bulgaria were made by the citizens of: Romania - 206.1 thousand, Turkey - 163.9 thousand, Germany - 94.9 thousand, Ukraine - 92.8 thousand, Greece - 78.9 thousand, Poland - 64.1 thousand, Serbia - 58.5 thousand, United Kingdom - 41.4 thousand, North Macedonia - 32.3 thousand, Czech Republic - 27.6 thousand.
