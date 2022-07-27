Road Companies will Protest Today all over Bulgaria
From 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday - July 27, protests of the road companies, organized by the "Roads" Branch Chamber, will begin because of unpaid obligations for completed activities and the lack of indexation under the construction contracts.
The Chamber of Builders in Bulgaria also joined the protest.
The strike will take place at 20 locations on roads across the country.
In the center of Sofia, it will be in front of the official entrance of the National Assembly, a procession will also go along the ring road of the capital.
The remaining points of the protests will be blocked from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
You can see more from the map on the website of the "Roads" Branch Chamber.
The protest in the capital is allowed until 17:00 p.m., in the country - until 12:00 p.m.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BNR
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Every Bulgarian Citizen will be able to Apply for Electronic Criminal Record Certificate from September
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Records on a Daily Basis in 24 of the 28 districts - 3 more Districts in the Red Zone
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Nearly 3000 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » Sofia: Free Water will be Given Out Tomorrow
- » Sofia’s Center will be Blocked because of Rearrangement of the Paving Stones in front of Parliament
- » Bulgarian Doctor: COVID-19 can Cause Severe Hearing Loss