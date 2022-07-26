Bulgarian Railways turned a Profit

For the second consecutive quarter, the national railway carrier reports an increase in its revenues. For the first 6 months of the year, the accounting profit of the entire BDZ (Bulgarian Railways) Holding Ltd group is BGN 13,256,000 (EUR 6,769,977). For the first time in 10 years, the group, which includes "BDZ-Passenger Transport" EOOD, "BDZ-Tovarni Vervozi" Ltd and "BDZ Holding" Ltd, is making a profit, the Ministry of Transport informs.

This also applies independently to "BDZ-Tovarni prevozi" Ltd, which at the end of June realized an accounting profit of BGN 6,904,000 million. After taking into account the effect of the reduced infrastructure fees for the company, the operating profit from its inherent activity is BGN 2,201,000. "BDZ-Tovarni prevozi" Ltd has been at a loss for the entire 10-year period from 2012 to now.

The higher revenues were due to more completed freight requests, as well as the company's new tariffs, which were updated to reflect market conditions at the beginning of the year. "BDZ-Passenger Transportation" Ltd reports a 34% increase in revenue from sold cards and tickets, compared to the same period last year. In parallel, since January, passenger and freight transport companies have taken cost optimization measures.

/BNT