Jump in the Number of Russian Tourists on Bulgaria’s Black Sea Coast

The number of Russian tourists continues to grow, despite the difficult conditions caused by Russia's war against Ukraine, which began on February 24.

"Despite the complicated international situation, the lack of direct flights, a total of 33,584 visits of Russian tourists were recorded for January-May 2022 with an overnight stay in a place of accommodation, own property, etc. The increase in the number of Russian tourists who visited Bulgaria for the first five months of this year compared to the same period of 2021 is 3.9 times," announced the resigned Minister of Tourism Hristo Prodanov.

The Ministry of Tourism states that all planned informational activities and the advertising campaign of Bulgaria as a tourist destination on the Russian market have been temporarily suspended. The Bulgarian tourism attaché does not participate in any official tourist events on the territory of Russia.

At the same time, the Consular Service at our embassy in Moscow continues to issue tourist visas to Russian citizens in a normal regime without restrictions.

"Despite the lack of direct flights between Russia and Bulgaria, Russian citizens, including tourists, travel to Bulgarian seaside resorts with transfers, mainly via Istanbul and Yerevan. None of the Russian tour operators have declared their intention to close Bulgaria as a tourist destination, all are ready to continue their work and adapt to the new conditions," said the resigned minister Hristo Prodanov.

In the new conditions, attempts are made to strengthen Bulgaria on the tourist markets in some Eastern European and Central Asian countries, including Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Moldova and Belarus, the Ministry of Tourism said.

