Sofia: Free Water will be Given Out Tomorrow

Tomorrow, July 26, the Metropolitan Municipality organizes the distribution of free mineral water

On July 26, in connection with the high temperatures, the Metropolitan Municipality Sofia - "Social Activities and Integration of People with Disabilities" organized the distribution of free mineral water.

Water will be distributed from 1:30 p.m. at three points - on the square area near the church "St. Nedelya", on "Orlov" Bridge - by Lake "Ariana" and on the pylons of the National Palace of Culture. It is provided by the Metropolitan Municipality Sofia, "Social Activities and Integration of People with Disabilities" department.

Water is distributed by municipal employees with the assistance of the "Emergency Assistance and Prevention" Directorate until the available quantities are exhausted.

/Sofia Municipality