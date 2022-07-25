Sofia: Free Water will be Given Out Tomorrow
Tomorrow, July 26, the Metropolitan Municipality organizes the distribution of free mineral water
On July 26, in connection with the high temperatures, the Metropolitan Municipality Sofia - "Social Activities and Integration of People with Disabilities" organized the distribution of free mineral water.
Water will be distributed from 1:30 p.m. at three points - on the square area near the church "St. Nedelya", on "Orlov" Bridge - by Lake "Ariana" and on the pylons of the National Palace of Culture. It is provided by the Metropolitan Municipality Sofia, "Social Activities and Integration of People with Disabilities" department.
Water is distributed by municipal employees with the assistance of the "Emergency Assistance and Prevention" Directorate until the available quantities are exhausted.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/Sofia Municipality
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Sofia’s Center will be Blocked because of Rearrangement of the Paving Stones in front of Parliament
- » Bulgarian Doctor: COVID-19 can Cause Severe Hearing Loss
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 489 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » Masks are once again Mandatory in Public Transport in Sofia from Today
- » Bulgarians and Brits Save Remains of a Roman Fortress after Raids from Treasure-Hunters
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 800 New Cases in the Last 24 Hours