Sofia: Free Water will be Given Out Tomorrow

Society | July 25, 2022, Monday // 18:12
Bulgaria: Sofia: Free Water will be Given Out Tomorrow @Pixabay

Tomorrow, July 26, the Metropolitan Municipality organizes the distribution of free mineral water

On July 26, in connection with the high temperatures, the Metropolitan Municipality Sofia - "Social Activities and Integration of People with Disabilities" organized the distribution of free mineral water.

Water will be distributed from 1:30 p.m. at three points - on the square area near the church "St. Nedelya", on "Orlov" Bridge - by Lake "Ariana" and on the pylons of the National Palace of Culture. It is provided by the Metropolitan Municipality Sofia, "Social Activities and Integration of People with Disabilities" department.

Water is distributed by municipal employees with the assistance of the "Emergency Assistance and Prevention" Directorate until the available quantities are exhausted.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Sofia Municipality

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: water, free, sofia, municipality
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria