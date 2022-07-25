COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 489 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
The new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours are 489, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal. During the day, 1,784 tests were performed, of which over 27 percent were positive.
There are 18,538 active cases, and 134 have been reported as cured.
In the last 24 hours, 1 person died from COVID-19. Thus, the total number of victims of the pandemic reached 37,330.
890 people are hospitalized. There are 46 in intensive care units. There are 32 newly admitted to hospitals, and 81.25 percent of them are unvaccinated.
The administered doses of vaccines for the day are 85. A total of 4,457,789 doses have been administered so far.
/BTA
