Resigned PM Petkov: We are most likely Going to Elections

“Most likely we will go to elections, the chance is very small” (i.e. to form a government with the third mandate).

Such a prediction was made by the resigned Prime Minister Kiril Petkov on Nova TV, after making a promise - "We Continue the Change" will never work with "There Is Such a People" again. Minutes before him, the leader of BSP, who received the third mandate to form a government - Kornelia Ninova, announced: "The pendulum has clicked for TISP".

This, of course, raised the question of whether a majority in parliament could be secured in such a case.

"The mandate is with Kornelia Ninova and she must set the tone. For me, it is senseless to think that there could be a fifth catharsis for Slavi Trifonov. For me, there is no option in which he will be our partner again, it simply does not exist. But it is I wonder what his deputies thought when they saw on TV how he threw them under the bus again," Petkov pointed out.

And he recalled how, when WCC was the mandate holder, he tried to convince the people's representatives from TISP to support the cabinet, refusing to talk with the party leadership and the parliamentary group as a structure. Petkov now told how he spoke with Trifonov's deputies, and found them to be decent people. When asked how many of them recognized his policy, but remained loyal to TISP and did not leave, he answered:

"Quite surely - 8 people". - But now he didn't plan to talk to them, he did what he could. - "They still have their choice, but I don't know if it's possible," he pointed out.

"We will most likely go to elections, the chance is very small" - summed up the resigned prime minister.

Then he predicts with conviction that after the looming upcoming parliamentary elections, not GERB, but WCC will be the first political force. For now, sociology polls gives Boyko Borissov's party a small lead.

It was also understood from his words that the WCC will not go to elections together with "Democratic Bulgaria", but will partner with them after the vote.

Petkov also indicated that he had suspicions about “There Is Such a People” from the very beginning. When asked if he “stepped on the hoe twice” (according to Asen Vassilev), he pointed out: "No, that's why we set a condition - the law on the Anti-Corruption Commission, Boyko Rashkov - before finalizing the negotiations. We were sure that they would never accept it".

