COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1777 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the past 24 hours are 1,777 with 6,630 tests performed, according to the data from the Unified Information Portal.

26.8 percent of the tested samples were positive.

The total number of confirmed cases of infection with the coronavirus in our country is 1,194,061. There are 17,424 active cases.

The total number of hospitalized patients with coronavirus is 876. Patients in intensive care units are 47. Those cured in the last 24 hours are 742.

Ten new deaths were registered in the past 24 hours.

A total of 4,457,541 vaccine doses were administered, of which 3,575 were administered in the last 24 hours.

/BTA