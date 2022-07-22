Russia added Greece in its List of Unfriendly Countries

Greece, Denmark, Slovakia, Slovenia and Croatia are added in the list of countries that are considered unfriendly/hostile to Russia, the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Russian Federation announced on Friday, as quoted by TASS.

The report said the cabinet had updated the list of countries "carrying out hostile actions directed against Russian diplomatic and consular missions abroad." This list includes Denmark, Greece, Slovakia, Slovenia and Croatia.

The order was adopted in implementation of President Vladimir Putin's Decree 24 of April 23, 2021 "On the implementation of measures to impact (counteract) hostile actions of foreign countries". The document suggests limiting the possibility and even a complete ban for such countries to hire local people as employees in consulates, embassies and representative offices of state agencies located on Russian territory.

The cabinet announced that, in addition to the addition of the list of names of the new countries, the number of natives with whom the diplomatic missions of enemy countries could be staffed was also indicated. According to the new order, a limit of 34 people has been set for Greece, for Denmark - 20, for Slovakia - 16. Croatia and Slovenia will not be able to hire local employees at all in their consular offices and diplomatic missions, TASS adds.

On March 5 of this year, the Government of Russia, by Decree No. 430, approved a list of countries and territories carrying out hostile actions against Russia, its companies and citizens. Then Bulgaria was included in the list. TASS's statement from today is a bit strange, because according to what was announced at the beginning of March, all EU member states, including Greece, were collectively included in the list.

