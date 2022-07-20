Varna is First in terms of Morbidity from COVID-19 in Bulgaria

July 20, 2022
Bulgaria: Varna is First in terms of Morbidity from COVID-19 in Bulgaria @Pixabay

Varna is first in terms of morbidity from COVID-19 in the country. The infected in the district are 321 per 100,000 people.

No anti-epidemic measures have been introduced in the region yet. These were discussed at a meeting of the regional crisis headquarters yesterday. It is expected that an order will be issued by the head of the RHI by the end of the day.

In Dobrich and Yambol, from today, masks are mandatory in public transport, pharmacies, opticians, medical facilities and institutions that provide social services. As of yesterday, masks in pharmacies, hospitals, polyclinics, homes for children and the elderly are also mandatory in the Burgas region.

The incidence in the country at the moment is an average of 204 infected per 100,000 people.

1862 are the new cases in the last 24 hours.

/BNT

Tags: Varna, COVID-19, measures, Bulgaria
