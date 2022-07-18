The First New American Tanks have arrived in Poland

The first American Abrams tanks, on which the soldiers of the Polish army will be trained, have arrived in Poland. This was announced today on Twitter by the Minister of Defense Mariusz Blaszczak, quoted by Polish media.

The minister explained that in this way, Poland will be ready when the first new tanks from the batch of 250 machines, for which the country has a contract, arrive.

"Poland will have a modern, powerful force to startle the aggressor in the event of a threat," the announcement, quoted by BTA, also states.

The contract for the purchase of these 250 new Abrams tanks, signed on April 5, is worth .75 billion. It includes the supply of accompanying equipment - 26 maintenance vehicles, as well as training and logistics, as well as ammunition. The first of these new tanks will be deployed in eastern Poland, primarily as part of the 18th Mechanized Division and the 1st Warsaw Tank Brigade. Deliveries are scheduled to end in 2026, Polish media reported.

"Vprost" magazine recalls that towards the end of last week, Blaszczak announced that Poland would buy another 116 Abrams tanks from the US, but this time second-hand and that the agreement had been reached. According to another Polish media - the Information Radio Agency - the first deliveries of these second-hand machines will take place at the beginning of next year. They will fill the gap left by Poland providing Ukraine with over 240 modernized Soviet-made T-72 tanks.

In an interview with the "Polsat News" TV channel, Mariusz Blaszczak also said that Warsaw is also negotiating with Seoul for the purchase of tanks produced in South Korea, which are compatible with American equipment.

