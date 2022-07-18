Bulgarian Politics: President Rumen Radev handed the Third Mandate to BSP

"I entrust the parliamentary group of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) to nominate a candidate for prime minister," said President Rumen Radev at the handing over of the third exploratory proposal for the formation of a government by BSP.

In his words, BSP managed to maintain a good tone in a complex coalition, showed that it can seek consensus, "co-exist in power" and work together with its political opponents.

"I believe that the values ​​that unite people from the left - peace, justice, solidarity, freedom are also values ​​in which every Bulgarian government should be guided," Rumen Radev added.

"I present to you a protocol from the BSP parliamentary group, with which I am authorized to receive the exploratory mandate," added Georgi Svilenski.

He added that BSP will make every effort.

This is the last attempt to form a government within the framework of the 47th National Assembly.

"We Continue the Change" failed to gather support as the first political force, and GERB-SDS immediately returned the mandate - with the idea that special elections are the solution to the political crisis in the country.

According to the Constitution, BSP does not have a deadline in which it must return the mandate - fulfilled or unfulfilled. According to an interpretative decision from 1992, it is advisable to do this within a week.

During the consultations with the head of state on Friday, the leader of the left, Kornelia Ninova, has already declared readiness for talks on forming a government in this parliament with the previous coalition partners from "There Is Such a People", "We Continue the Change" and "Democratic Bulgaria". She is of the opinion that the prime minister should be nominated by the largest political party in the National Assembly - "We Continue the Change", and that there should be mainly political and not expert persons.

Resigned Prime Minister Kiril Petkov also said they would hold talks with everyone except those "whose strings are being pulled from behind the scenes." "There Is Such a People" and "Democratic Bulgaria" are also ready to sit at the negotiating table.

