COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 417 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
In Bulgaria, 417 coronavirus infections and three deaths were registered in 24 hours, according to data in the Unified Information Portal.
One in four of the 1,666 tests performed in the past 24 hours were positive. A total of 66.6 percent of the day's new cases and 100 percent of the deaths were among the unvaccinated.
There are 12,122 active cases in our country.
101 doses of vaccine were administered. 24 people were admitted to hospitals. 82 were treated for the same period. The total number of those hospitalized at the moment is 597, of which 32 are in intensive care units.
/BTA
