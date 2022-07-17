COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 552 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
In the last 24 hours, 2,223 tests for the coronavirus were carried out in Bulgaria and 552 infected people were found, that is, nearly 25 percent of the tests were positive, according to the current data in the Unified Information Portal.
Two people with coronavirus have died and 53 have been cured. Active cases are currently 11,790. There are 581 people in hospitals, 33 of them in intensive care units. There are 38 new arrivals.
179 doses of vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours.
/BTA
