COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1113 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new cases of coronavirus registered in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours are 1,113. They were found in 5,516 tests (20.18 percent positive), according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

Of the newly infected, 65.41 percent were not vaccinated. Total confirmed cases so far are 1,183,877. Active cases are 11,293.

There were 6 deaths in the last 24 hours, of which 83.33 were not vaccinated. The total number of deaths so far is 37,289.

Those who have completed the vaccination course are considered vaccinated.

So far, 1,135,295 have been cured, of which 743 in the last 24 hours.

There are 553 hospitalized, of which 32 are in intensive care units.

There are 102 new arrivals in hospitals, of which 74.51 have not been vaccinated.

The total administered doses of vaccine are 4,439,377, of which 3,364 are for the last 24 hours.

/BTA