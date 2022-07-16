Tourists with COVID: What Measures are Hoteliers in Bulgaria taking

The expected peak of the new COVID wave raises many questions for business and, accordingly, for one of the most endangered industries in our country - tourism. A large part of the hoteliers say that in the past 2 years they have gone through the COVID crisis with difficulty. Now the cases are increasing again, fortunately not as much as in some of the neighboring countries. However, a large number of hoteliers have taken preventive measures to protect their guests.

Borislava chose to rest in Varna and the new COVID wave does not worry her at all.

"The hotel is great. No need to worry. All precautions are taken. There is nothing to fear and worry about, as we do not have direct contact with the employees", says the woman. She says her family has also taken measures - they are all vaccinated.

Nothing worries the hoteliers either.

"We invested a lot of money in the hotels in the first year - we put plexiglass, partition walls at the reception, i.e. we isolated the tourists as much as possible so that they do not have direct contact, neither with the employees nor to a large extent, with other tourists", explains Pavlin Kosev, chairman of the Varna Association of Restaurateurs and Hoteliers.

A large part of the guests in the hotel bases along the Northern Black Sea coast say that they feel safe. However, hoteliers are ready to respond in case of need.

"Considering the bitter experience we experienced, we are ready and guarantee that it is safe for us, no cases of COVD morbidity are allowed. There are none at the moment and I hope that there won't be in the future either. If, God forbid, such a case should arise. The measures will be as per procedure. The district health inspectorate will be notified. Action will be taken. This guest will be isolated, either in a hospital, or they will be placed under quarantine," explained Stanislav Stoyanov, vice-chairman of the Union of Hoteliers in "Golden Sands".

"We always have one thing in mind. We have a place to isolate them, of course we have a contract for emergency medical assistance, if necessary", says the manager of a hotel in Balchik - Hristo Zhelev.

So far, however, it has rarely been necessary, and the patients with COVID were in small numbers.

There is a patient with COVID at Pavlin Kosev's hotel, but he had no contact with employees or other tourists.

"This tourist is standing alone in the room. He is being watched. We have put a special table that is right next to his room. We bring him his food there, we serve his dishes there.”

“A separate procedure describes exactly how it is disinfected - his dishes are washed and disinfected separately,” explained Kosev.

