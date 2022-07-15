Students Beware when Traveling to or from these European Airports
Brussels Airport (BRU), Brussels, Belgium - 72% delayed, 2.5% canceled
Frankfurt International Airport (FRA), Frankfurt, Germany - 68% delayed, 7.8% canceled
Eindhoven Airport (EIN), Eindhoven, Netherlands - 67% delayed, 1.8% canceled
Luton Airport (LTN), London, United Kingdom - 66% delayed, 2.7% canceled
Liszt Ferenc International Airport (BUD), Budapest, Hungary - 65% delayed, 2.1% canceled
Lisbon Airport (LIS), Lisbon, Portugal - 65% delayed, 4.8% canceled
Charles De Gaulle Airport (CDG), Paris, France - 62% delayed, 3.1% canceled
Schiphol Airport (AMS), Amsterdam, Netherlands - 61% delayed, 5.2% canceled
Cote D'Azur Airport (NCE), Nice, France - 60% delayed, 3.4% canceled
Gatwick Airport (LGW), London, United Kingdom - 59% delayed, 1.4% canceled
According to study experts from Erudera.com, with the beginning of the fall semester approaching, students must pay the utmost attention to the flow of passenger crowds in these airports, and do their best to avoid them.
"Some students often choose to travel to their study destination at the end of June or the beginning of August, in order to complete the university registration process, residence permit procedures, and also to find their accommodation for the upcoming academic year. Those traveling around these times must do their best to avoid crowded airports, and those in which there are higher chances for flights to be delayed. Another way one could avoid the possibility of having her/his flight delayed is by flying with a flight that departs in the early hours of the day, and avoid traveling during weekends, as those are the days with the highest travel demand. A delayed flight might become a real hurdle for students. Some might lose university appointments, residence permit application appointments, or even lose the chance to sign a rental contract or reserve a place at a dormitory. So, it's best to pay attention to these tips and advice.
