Bulgarian Doctor: The Actual Covid Cases are around 9,000 per day

“Each GP has two to three cases per patient with coronavirus per day, which shows a real incidence of about 9,000 people.”

This is what Dr. Miroslav Spasov - personal physician and pediatrician - told BNR. “The figure in the official statistics is small because of the missing opportunity for testing”, he clarified.

Read here how many cases were reported for the last 24 hours in Bulgaria.

According to Spasov, the sale of rapid antigen tests in pharmacies should be stopped, because people do not perform them correctly and a false impression is created that they are negative.

The general practitioner commented that "the Bulgarian patient thinks that he cannot catch it, there is no risk of complications and neglects the problem".

"This hysteria over the Covid case really needs to stop, and we all need to - doctors, patients, the ministry - join hands and fight this virus already," the GP believes.

Dr. Spasov also noted that there are few people who wish to receive the first injection of the vaccine. Repeated or third infection can occur both in those who have been ill and in those who have been vaccinated, he shared from his practice.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR