Bulgaria: Imports are Growing more than Exports
In the period January - May, the export of goods from Bulgaria to third countries increased by 29.5% compared to the same period of 2021 and was worth BGN 11.698 billion. Bulgaria's main trading partners are Turkey, Serbia, the USA, North Macedonia, the United Kingdom, China and Gibraltar, which form 51.1% of exports to third countries.
At the same time, exports to the EU grew more - by 36.7%, and by the end of April, it amounted to BGN 19.561 billion. Bulgaria's main trading partners are Germany, Romania, Italy, Greece, France and the Netherlands, which form 68.8% of exports to EU member states.
The biggest growth in exports to third countries was in the sectors "Mineral fuels, oils and similar products" (190.5%) and "Fats, oils and waxes of animal and vegetable origin" (171%). A decline was observed in the sector "Articles classified mainly according to the type of material" (14.6%).
The import of goods into Bulgaria from third countries during the period January - May 2022 increased by 60.8% compared to the same period of 2021 and was worth BGN 18.4 billion (at CIF prices). The largest value volume of goods imported from Russia, Turkey, China and Ukraine. The largest increase compared to the same period of the previous year was recorded in the sector "Fats, oils and waxes of animal and vegetable origin" (211.5%).
In the period January - May, a total of goods worth BGN 37.067 billion were exported from Bulgaria, which is 38.8% more compared to the same period of 2021. For the five months, imports totaled BGN 41.702 billion.
The total foreign trade balance is negative and is worth BGN 4.635 billion.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/Dnevnik
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Inflation in the US has reached its Highest Level in 40 years
- » Serbia is Moving towards Energy Independence from Russia, plans Gas from Azerbaijan in 2023
- » The Euro reached a Price of One Dollar - its Lowest Value in 20 years
- » AWS FinTech Accelerator will fuel the best FinTech startups
- » Most visited places in Bulgaria this summer
- » Russian Exporters of Liquefied Gas will deliver to Bulgaria via Georgia