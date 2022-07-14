Inflation in the US has reached its Highest Level in 40 years
Inflation in the US has reached its highest level in 40 years. State statistics reported that the prices of consumer goods in the country increased by 9.1% in June, compared to the same month last year. This is the biggest jump since 1981 and more than the 8.8 percent inflation forecast by economists.
Fuel prices were the biggest driver of inflation in June, with gasoline already above $5 a gallon. Electricity prices have risen by 13.7% over the past year. The biggest increase is natural gas - 38.4 percent in 12 months.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/Nova
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » The Euro reached a Price of One Dollar - its Lowest Value in 20 years
- » Ministry of Finance: Bulgaria expects 1.3 billion Euros from the Recovery Plan this Fall
- » The Average Salary in Bulgaria Now Exceeds BGN 1,000 (EUR 510)
- » Fitch: Belarus is on the Brink of Bankruptcy
- » At First Reading: Threshold for Mandatory VAT Registration in Bulgaria to be BGN 100,000 Turnover
- » Kristalina Georgieva: A Global Recession is Possible